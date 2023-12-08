Here’s Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s net worth, earnings

Mumbai: Popular celebrity couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, who met on Bigg Boss 13, are currently making headlines because of their breakup. The duo dated each other for around four years before parting ways. The announcement of the break up was first announced by Himanshi Khurana and then Asim Riaz.

Both Asim and Himashi cited religious differences as the reason behind their breakup. The couple affirmed that they have mutually decided to part ways and they are trending now for the same. Fans of the couple are upset and have started discussions on social media platforms.

As netizens are seeking more information about the couple, we will tell you about the net worth of both Asim and Himanshi in this write-up, so keep scrolling.

Asim Riaz’s Net Worth

Asim Riaz hails from Jammu and got popularity after participating in the Bigg Boss 13. The actor has built a strong fan base and has appeared in various projects after the Salman Khan-hosted show. He has more than 7 million followers on his Instagram and is living a good life.

Asim Riaz has a monthly income of around 20 lakhs and his yearly income is approx. 1.5 crores. According to reports, Asim’s net worth is estimated to be around 41 crores.

Himanshi Khurana’s Net Worth

Himanshi Khurana is a popular actress and has appeared in various Punjabi songs and films. She was born in Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab. She rose to fame across India after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She has won many beauty contest awards.

Himanshi Khurana has more than 11 million followers on Instagram and has amassed a lot of wealth over the years. It is reported that Himashi’s monthly income is around Rs 15 lakhs while her annual income is around 2 crores. Reportedly, her net worth is said to be around Rs 25 crores.

Asim and Himanshi appeared in a few songs together like ”Kalla Sohna Nai’ and “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” among others. It is reported that Himanshi has broken her 9 year long relationship with her boyfriend named Chow for the sake of Asim Riaz.