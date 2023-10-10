Here’s full video of Sana Khan’s first Umrah with son Tariq

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who stepped away from the entertainment industry to embrace a spiritual path, recently performed her first Umrah with two-month-old son, Tariq Jamil.

Sana documented their short Umrah trip in her latest YouTube vlog, capturing sweet moments of Tariq’s first pilgrimage and the rituals associated with it.

In one of the glimpses, Sana and her baby can be seen enjoying the breathtaking view of the Kaaba from their hotel room. Check out more glimpses here.

Watch her complete vlog below.

Accompanied by her husband Anas Saiyad and her baby, Sana went to UK first before heading to Makkah and Madinah. During their trip, the family encountered some challenges with their luggage, but despite the hiccups, they were able to enjoy the trip.

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad got married in November 2020. They welcomed their first baby, Tariq Jamil in July this year.