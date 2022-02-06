Here’s how Indian football fans can attend FIFA world cup in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup, the world’s single most important sporting event, will kick off on November 21 this year in Qatar. The tournament will be held in eight different venues in Doha, with the final taking place on December 18. If you are considering a vacation to Qatar for the World Cup in 2022, here are some helpful suggestions.

How can you buy tickets?

There are three ticket options available:

First is the FIFA hospitality package, which includes lodging and match tickets. Prices begin at $475 is approximately Rs 36,000. This package is available for purchase from authorised FIFA ticket agencies in India and around the world.

The second is sales via random selection. The first phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2022 began on January 19. Prices begin at 40 Qatari Riyals which is approximately Rs 822. It is an excellent deal for ordinary people. Applications can be filed through the local organisers’ websites.

Third is Qatar Airways’ special World Cup package. It covers airline tickets, hotel accommodations, and match tickets.

When will ticket sales end?

The ongoing random selection draw sales period will end at 1 pm (Arabia Standard Time ) on February 8. The hospitality package will be available till the beginning of the tournament. The second phase of the ticket sales will start after the group stage draw for the World Cup, which will be held on April 1.

Successful ticket applicants will be notified by email and they can purchase their tickets by making an online payment. Each household can buy up to six tickets per match, and up to 60 tickets throughout the tournament.

Do Indians require a visa to visit Qatar?

Indian people do not need a visa to visit Qatar for up to 30 days because the government provides free Visa on Arrival (VOA) to Indian passport holders.

To obtain a visa on arrival, the passenger must have at least 5,000 Qatari Riyals, which is equivalent to Rs 1 lakh. Those who are unable to meet the conditions of the VOA scheme can apply for a tourist visa. For more information, visit the website.

What exactly is a Fan ID?

Fans will need to show their Fan ID in addition to their match ticket to get entry to the stadium. The application procedure’s specifics will be announced later. FAN IDs come with a few advantages, including the ability to use public transportation for free in the host city.

Packages of tickets

Individual match tickets for the full event are available: Foreigners will pay 250 Qatari Riyals which is roughly Rs 5,137 for the cheapest tickets in the category, while Qatari citizens would pay 40 Qatari Riyals which is approximately Rs 822.

Team-specific tickets: For fans who wish to watch their favourite team play. Prices begin at 825 Qatari Riyals which is approximately Rs 16,951.

Four stadium tickets are available: A one-of-a-kind package that allows fans to watch matches at four separate World Cup venues in Qatar. Prices begin at 1,000 Qatari Riyals which is approximately Rs 20,547.

Accessibility tickets: These provide specific amenities and space for differently-abled and wheelchair-bound fans. Prices begin at 40 Qatari Riyals which is approximately Rs 822.