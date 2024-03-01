Here’s how much Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh earn per year

Mumbai: In a big treat for all fans on Thursday morning, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh joyfully announced they are expecting their first child together. The couple, fondly known as DeepVeer, confirmed the pregnancy rumours with an Instagram post revealing the baby is due in September 2024.

The heartwarming announcement instantly sent fans into a frenzy, making Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh a top trending topic across the internet and social media. As the buzz around the soon-to-arrive addition to the family continues, let’s take a peek at the financial stature of the parents-to-be. Let’s have a look at how much Ranveer and Deepika earn per year.

Deepika Padukone’s Yearly Income 2024

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone, hailed as one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry, commands a significant income. Notably, for her role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmaavat, she earned Rs 13 crores, surpassing her male co-stars. According to StockGro, a trading and investment company, Deepika’s yearly income in 2024 exceeds Rs 40 crores. Her fee for films has risen to Rs 15 crores, and for brand endorsements, she charges between Rs 7-10 crores.

Ranveer Singh’s Yearly Income 2024

Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

Ranveer Singh, known for his versatile performances, stands among the highest-paid actors in India. With an impressive fee of approximately Rs 20 crores per film, he boasts an estimated annual salary of Rs 21 crores. Since his debut in 2010 with “Band Baaja Baaraat,” Ranveer has delivered numerous successful films, solidifying his position in the industry.