Here’s how much Ranveer Singh earns per month

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 alongside Anushka Sharma

Updated: 22nd July 2022 11:14 am IST
Mumbai: One Bollywood star who isn’t afraid of what he speaks, wears, and does is Ranveer Singh. The actor, who forayed in the Hindi film industry with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, has proved time-and-again that he is capable of delivering versatile performances.

Post his debut, Ranveer Singh went on to deliver several films including Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Simmba and others. And today, he is among the highest-paid and richest actors in India.

Do you know how much Ranveer earns every month? Well, the huge amount is surely going to leave you surprised. Scroll down to know.

Ranveer Singh Net Worth, Salary

Ranveer’s staggering net worth stands at 44 million USD which is around Rs 334cr. According to various media reports, the Gully Boy actor charges Rs 20cr per movie and earns over Rs 2cr per month from brand endorsements, events and other appearances.

What’s on his work front?

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He will also feature in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus co-starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.

