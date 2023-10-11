Here’s how much Salman Khan is charging for Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: The excitement is building up as the highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss 17, is just two days away from its premiere on October 14. Viewers and avid Bigg Boss fans are abuzz with discussions about the show’s theme, contestants, and, of course, the charismatic host, Salman Khan.

Every year, the spotlight shines not only on the contestants and the theme of the Bigg Boss house but also on Salman Khan’s remuneration for gracing the show as the host. Reportedly, Salman Khan commands a substantial fee, making him one of the highest-paid TV hosts in India.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan (Twitter)

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 Fees Per Episode

Latest buzz in the industry suggests that Salman Khan will be charging Rs 12 crore per week hosting Bigg Boss 17. So, for each episode his remuneration stands at Rs 6 crore. Speculation are also rife thats for the whole 17th season, Bhaijaan might take home a whopping paycheck of Rs 200 crores. Yes, you read that right! However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet.

Since 2010, the ‘Bharat’ actor has been the face of Bigg Boss, starting from its fourth season. Over the years, Salman Khan has become synonymous with the show, and his presence has significantly contributed to the show’s success, attracting a large audience and garnering high TRP for the channel.

