Here’s how Orry makes Rs 15-30 lakhs in just few hours

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has taken the internet by storm. His vibrant presence, celebrity friendships, and parties have made him a sensation. But amidst all the glitz and glamour, the burning question remains: What does he do for a living?

In an interview with Forbes India, Orry has finally lifted the veil on his primary source of income. It’s not a typical 9 to 5 job—his secret lies in spreading joy.

The Joy Merchant

Orry’s mission is simple: to be a promoter of happiness. He attends events, sprinkling joy wherever he goes. Whether it’s a wedding, a celebration, or a gathering, he steps in not just as a guest but as a friend. And people are willing to pay a hefty price for his appearance at events.

Orry’s Price Tag

So, how much does Orry charge for his joy-spreading services? He gets paid in the range of Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh per appearance! Yes, you read that correctly. “People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between Rs 15 – 30 lakh. They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else. So, my actual audience keeps me so afloat that they want me there at their events,” he said.

Orry’s Signature Pose

Remember Orry’s stint on Bigg Boss 17? He left host Salman Khan surprised when he revealed that he earns a whopping Rs. 20 to Rs. 30 lakhs just by posing for photos. Yes, you heard it right. Those candid clicks, the signature pose – they translate into a handsome paycheck for him. It’s like turning every flashbulb into gold.