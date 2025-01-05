Here’s how Shilpa Shetty lights up London

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently shared her stunning photographs from her London getaway.

The actress, who has been posting glimpses of her travels, shared a series of pictures that showcased both the vibrant city backdrop and her chic, radiant look. In her post, Shilpa wrote a motivational caption that reads, “Light up the darkness, and you will find your way.”

She also added the hashtags #JanuaryVibes, #LondonDiaries, and #Lit, aligning with the festive and positive energy of the New Year.

In the images, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress exuded chic vibes in a bright pink sweater, paired with a furry black jacket over her sweater and black stockings. She completed her look with black heels and wore her hair open, styled in sleek, voluminous waves.

Earlier, the ‘Baazigar’ actress penned a heartfelt birthday note for her father-in-law, Bal Krishan Kundra. In her sweet message, she called herself the “luckiest daughter-in-law in the world.” The actress paid tribute to him as a “Super Grandfather,” a loving father, and a “Superrrrr se bhi Upar” father-in-law, expressing her gratitude and admiration for his constant support and positivity.

For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “To a Super Grandfather, Father, and ‘Superrrrr se bhi Upar’ Father-in-law, Happy Birthday Dad! Stay healthy and smiling as always. We love you, and I’m the luckiest daughter-in-law in the world. #gratitude #love #birthdayboy.”

Wishing his father, Raj Kundra also shared a sweet note, calling him his first hero. Taking to his Instagram stories, he posted a photo of his father and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who stands as tall in my life as the Burj Khalifa does in the skyline. Love you, Dad!”

Shilpa and Raj celebrated Christmas with their kids—son Viaan and daughter Samisha—in true Punjabi style in Finland. The couple shared glimpses from the celebration on social media.