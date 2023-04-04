Here’s list of bank holidays in April 2023

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holidays for April 2023. There are 16 holidays listed by the central bank, including five weekly offs, the second and fourth Saturdays. These holidays are recognized under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

It’s important to note that the holidays may vary from state to state, so not all banks across the country will be closed on all 16 days.

While banks will be closed on the designated holidays, customers will still be able to access online banking operations.

It’s always best to plan ahead and make arrangements to ensure that any necessary banking transactions are taken care of before the holidays.

List of bank holidays in April 2023

Below is the list of bank holidays in the month of April 2023

April 1:Yearly closing April 2:Weekly Holiday April 3:Mahavir Jayanti April 4:Mahavir Jayanti April 5:Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday April 7:Good Friday April 8:Second Saturday April 9:Weekly Holiday April 14:Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival April 15:Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha) April 16:Weekly Holiday April 18:Shab-l-Qadr April 21:Eid-Ul-Fitr/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida April 22:Eid-Ul-Fitr April 23:Weekly Holiday April 30:Weekly Holiday

Types of banks in India

There are several types of banks in India. Each of them has its own distinct characteristics and functions. A list of some types of banks in India is as follows:

Public sector banks Private sector banks Co-operative banks Regional rural banks Payment banks Small finance banks Foreign banks

Out of 16 holidays in April, each of these banks decides when to remain shut based on their state.