Here’s Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra’s net worth

Mumbai: Raghav Chadha has always been the talk of the town in the political world but nowadays he is being discussed widely for his personal life. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is set to marry actor Parineeti Chopra by the end of this year. The couple will exchange rings in Delhi on Saturday with close friends and family in attendance. Both Parineeti and Raghav are successful in their respective careers and are earning a lot of money in their fields. Let’s take a look at the net worth.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra (Instagram)

Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha is also a practising chartered accountant apart from being a politician. He worked with various accountancy firms including Deloitte, Shyam Malpani, and Grant Thornton. Raghav Chadha lives a very simple life and his net worth is estimated at around Rs 50 lakhs, according to Financial Express.

Reportedly, Raghav owns a Maruti Swift Dzire and 90 grams of jewellery valued at about INR 4,95,000 according to reports. He has bought a house worth Rs 37 lakhs.

Parineeti Chopra

According to multiple reports, Parineeti Chopra has a net worth of Rs 60 crores. She earns mainly from films and brand endorsements. She owns a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The actress has several luxury cars in her fleet which include Audi A6, Jaguar XJL and Audi Q5, Jaguar XJL, among others.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly studied together at the London School of Economics (LSE).