Here’s reason behind Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood’s breakup

Mumbai: Divya Agarwal, best known for her Bigg Boss OTT victory, has spoken out about her breakup with Varun Sood and, after that, about her engagement to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. In a candid admission, the actress has accepted responsibility for the breakup of her previous relationship with Varun, admitting that she was more drawn to Apurva and was unhappy with Varun.

Divya shared her thoughts with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao on their show, Couple of Things, saying, “In my previous relationship, I appeared happy and content on social media. However, deep down, I wasn’t. In my current relationship, we have a minimal social media presence. In fact, it has such a negative impact on us that we hardly post pictures.”

Divya went on to describe how she realised she had played a dominant role in her previous relationship, often wondering who would look after her if she ever broke down. She made the decision to end the relationship as a result of her self-discovery.

Divya had known Apurva for a long time and knew she wanted to marry him because he reminded her of her father. However, due to philosophical differences, they decided to put their relationship on hold and remain friends. Divya then began dating Priyank Sharma and later began a live-in relationship with Varun Sood. However, the prospect of Apurva not being there for her haunted her.

When Divya met Apurva at a wedding, he confessed that they had made a mistake by letting something precious slip away. She agreed with him, but the guilt of publicly dating someone else at the time overwhelmed her, causing her to cry uncontrollably.

Divya pointed out the stark difference in her interactions with Varun and Apurva. Despite their friendship, her energy with Varun was unpredictable, whereas Apurva brought calm and maturity to her life.

The actress went on to say that Varun and Apurva had met and that they understood the underlying issue, which was her own confusion. Divya blamed herself and abruptly ended her relationship with Varun, despite their own discussions about marriage.

During an interview with ETimes, the actress opened up about her relationship and told how she met Apurva. “Life has come full circle. I have known Apurva for a long time and we dated each other between 2015 and 2018, but then we drifted apart. However, we continued to keep in touch. He was always that friend who I could go to any time. After Varun and I broke up in March 2022, I was going through a tough phase. Apurva was there for me like a best friend, who stood by me like rock, she said.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar got engaged in December last year.