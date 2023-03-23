Here’s Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda’s movie release date

Hyderabad: Prepare to fall in love with the upcoming romantic drama Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, is set for a September 1 release in multiple languages and is already making waves in the Indian film industry.

Kushi, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, promises to be a full-fledged love drama that will tug at your heartstrings and leave you feeling warm and fuzzy on the inside. Fans can expect an epic love story that will capture their hearts and leave them breathless as filming continues.

Vijay and Samantha’s chemistry is expected to be one of the film’s highlights, with both actors known for their captivating performances and ability to bring their characters to life on screen. Kushi appears to be a treat for fans of both actors who have been waiting to see them together on the big screen.

What’s more exciting is that Kushi will be released in five different languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi—giving it a truly pan-India appeal. The film’s universal theme of love is sure to win hearts across the country.

Kushi’s producers have gone to great lengths to ensure that the film is a cinematic masterpiece, with lavish sets, stunning visuals, and soul-stirring music. Fans can expect a massive promotional campaign as the release date approaches, leaving them eager to experience the magic of Kushi on the big screen.

Finally, Kushi is a film that you cannot afford to miss. It promises to be a romantic drama that will captivate you with an all-star cast, a talented director, and a captivating story line. So mark your calendars for September 1st and prepare to fall in love with Kushi.