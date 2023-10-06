Here’s Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Netflix release date

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has entertained audiences with his two big releases ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ this year and fans are eagerly waiting for ‘Dunki’. The Jawan movie which is directed by Atlee remains steady at the box office and has minted around Rs 2 crore on its 28th day. The film has collected over Rs 614 crore in India and is still running successfully in the theaters. Fans are now waiting for the movie’s OTT release and here we have some crispy update on the same.

As per reports, OTT rights of Jawan have been acquired by Netflix at the cost of Rs 250 crore and it is now rumoured that the movie will be released on OTT platform around the end of this month.

Yes, latest reports suggest that the movie will premiere on OTT giant 45 to 60 days following its theatrical release. Today is the film’s 28th day in theaters and it is expected that it will be released on Netflix by the end of October (around 28th or 28th October).

However, the official announcement is yet to be made and those who were unable to watch the movie in theaters can catch the blockbuster at the comfort of their homes soon.

King Khan’s Jawan is a high-octane action thriller which outlines the journey of a man who is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in the society. It stars Nayanthara in the female lead role and also Deepika Padukone in an important role.

Check out the trailer below.