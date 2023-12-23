Here’s the official title of Salaar part 2

Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire has created mayhem at the box office on the first day of its release. The movie has become the talk of the town and the excitement of fans has reached unprecedented levels. The Prashanth Neel directorial is predicted to break all the records at the box office.

Salaar film is giving an exhilarating cinematic experience and most of the fans of the actors are lauding the director for bringing such kind of cinema in India. The video clips from the movie are also doing rounds on the internet. In this write-up, we will share a good piece of news with all Salaar and Prabhas fans.

Yes, as the title of the film ‘Salaar: Part 1 -Ceasefire’ suggests that there will be another instalment of the movie, Prashant Neel has unveiled the complete title of the sequel, confirming it as ‘Salaar Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam’. The first part of the movie is ruling the box office and it seems that it will beat SRK’s ‘Dunki’ easily.

Reports claim that Salaar Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam will also feature Prabhas in the lead role like the first part. Other cast members like the female lead are still under the wraps. The first part features Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Easwari Rao among others. It was released on 22nd of December, 2023.