Here’s the reason why Ali Asgar quit Kapil Sharma’s show

Mumbai: Former member of The Kapil Sharma Show and comedian Ali Asgar recently opened up about the downsides of showbiz, revealing how professional choices, can impact one’s children.

Speaking with Maniesh Paul, one of television’s most beloved reality show anchors, on his podcast, Ali reflected on his iconic portrayal of “Dadi,” a character that became one of the most memorable highlights of Indian television comedy. Maniesh praised how effortlessly Ali slipped into the role, calling it historic.

Responding to this, Ali shared that while he genuinely enjoyed playing these characters, he often urged the creative team to trust him with something different. “It was easier for them than it was for me,” he said, explaining how he found himself repeating the same role week after week with little variation.

Despite the character’s popularity, Ali admitted there came a point when he felt the need to move on. The turning point, he revealed, came from his own home. His son once asked him, “Aapko kuch aur nahi aata hai kya?” (Can’t you do something different?), highlighting how his on-screen image had started affecting his children, even leading to instances of bullying at school.

When Maniesh probed further, Ali addressed the situation with his trademark humour. Drawing a parallel to Deewaar starring Amitabh Bachchan, he recalled the famous “Mera baap chor hai” moment. Adding a humorous twist, Ali said that no one ever wrote “Mere baap aurat hai,” on my son’s hand, subtly pointing out the contrast while keeping the tone light.

He revealed that despite repeatedly requesting a change, his suggestions were always overlooked. Eventually, the comedian decided to step away for nearly nine months. During this break, he said most of the offers he received still revolved around cross-dressing roles.

Now, as he consciously moves towards more diverse roles with selective appearances, Ali Asgar will reportedly be seen next in the star-studded “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”, directed by David Dhawan, alongside Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur.