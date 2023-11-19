Here’s what to do if your license plate is lost in Dubai

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th November 2023 9:53 pm IST
Here's what to do if your license plate is lost in Dubai
Photo: RTA/X

Abu Dhabi: If you lose your license plate in Dubai but are not sure how to fix it to avoid hefty fines of up to 3,000 dirhams and 23 black points on your license.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Well, you can apply for a lost certificate on the Dubai Police application. The service covers lost license plates, passports, Emirates IDs, vehicle licenses, and other important documents.

Also Read
UAE urges residents to report lost or stolen phones

Here is all the information and steps needed

Documents

  • A letter in Arabic from your company or institution with details of the lost vehicle plate number

Information

  • Emirates ID number and email address

Or

MS Education Academy
  • Passport number, gender, date of birth, nationality, and email details

Service fees

  • 50 dirhams for service
  • 20 dirhams for knowledge and innovation fees
  • 100 dirhams additional fee if applied through service centers in person

How to apply?

  • In the Dubai Police application, select “lost item certificates”, then select access service.
  • Fill the application form with your personal details, item category, date, time, and location.
  • Pay the fees and submit your request.
  • Once your application is processed, you will receive your lost certificate and receipt via email, valid for 30 days from the issuance date.

Other service channels

  • Walk in machine 
  • Drive thru machine 
  • Police Stations (Al Qusais Police Station, Ports Police Station, and Barsha Police Station)
  • Smart Police Stations SPS 

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th November 2023 9:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button