Here’s what to do if your license plate is lost in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: If you lose your license plate in Dubai but are not sure how to fix it to avoid hefty fines of up to 3,000 dirhams and 23 black points on your license.

Well, you can apply for a lost certificate on the Dubai Police application. The service covers lost license plates, passports, Emirates IDs, vehicle licenses, and other important documents.

Here is all the information and steps needed

Documents

A letter in Arabic from your company or institution with details of the lost vehicle plate number

Information

Emirates ID number and email address

Or

Passport number, gender, date of birth, nationality, and email details

Service fees

50 dirhams for service

20 dirhams for knowledge and innovation fees

100 dirhams additional fee if applied through service centers in person

How to apply?

In the Dubai Police application, select “lost item certificates”, then select access service.

Fill the application form with your personal details, item category, date, time, and location.

Pay the fees and submit your request.

Once your application is processed, you will receive your lost certificate and receipt via email, valid for 30 days from the issuance date.

Other service channels

Dubai Police website

Walk in machine

Drive thru machine

Police Stations (Al Qusais Police Station, Ports Police Station, and Barsha Police Station)