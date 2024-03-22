Here’s where to watch TATA IPL 2024 matches LIVE for free

The first match of the TATA IPL 2024 will be played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, March 22.

The teams led by captains, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis, will take on each other at the Chidambaram Stadium, the home ground of the favourites last year.

This year too, Hotstar will not stream the matches of the TATA IPL 2024. However, you can watch the matches for free.

Also Read List of IPL matches to be played at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

Like last year, IPL matches will be broadcast LIVE for free on the Jio Cinema app and the various channels of the Star Sports network on TV.

Overlooking criticism the BCCI sold digital and TV rights of the TATA IPL 2024 to broadcasters separately. The digital rights were secured by Viacom 18 for a bid of Rs Rs 23,758 crore while the TV rights were bagged by Star India for a value of Rs 23,575 crores.

Viacom18 won the rights for Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. Meanwhile, the Times Internet won the media rights for MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and the USA.

Where to Watch IPL 2024 matches LIVE in Australia

Cricket enthusiasts in Australia can stream the matches of the IPL 2024 LIVE on Foxtel on TV or Kayo Sports.

Where to watch matches LIVE in South Africa

Fans of IPL can stream the matches of the 2024 season LIVE on SuperSports in South Africa.

Where to watch IPL 2024 matches LIVE in UK

Fans of IPL can stream the matches LIVE on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).

Where to watch IPL 2024 LIVE in US, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region

In UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries, Cricbuzz will stream the IPL matches LIVE as it won the media rights for MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and the USA.

However, in the US, the matches will be live stream on Willow TV which can be found on DirecTV Stream, Sling and Dish Network.