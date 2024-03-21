List of IPL matches to be played at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin tomorrow, and according to the schedule for the first phase of the tournament, some matches will be played at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ahead of the matches in the city, the police have also convened a meeting recently to discuss security arrangements.

List of IPL matches at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

As per the schedule announced for the first phase of the IPL, two matches will be played in the city. They are:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

The first match will be played on March 27, while the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be played on April 5. Both the IPL matches in Hyderabad will be played at Uppal Stadium.

Is the league moving out of India?

Recently, a few IPL franchises have collected the passports of their players as a precautionary measure if the second phase of the IPL gets shifted out of India due to general elections.

However, sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have maintained that the league will take place in India only.

A total of 10 teams are going to play in the league. The IPL matches will be played in various Indian cities including Hyderabad.