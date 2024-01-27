Dirty toilets at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad: England fan shares video

Hyderabad: A fan on a visit to the country to witness England face India in the first test, of a five-match series in Hyderabad, shared his experience at the Uppal Stadium in the city on X, with a video of a dirty toilet.

In the video, muddy water could be seen stagnant on the floor of the toilet in the stadium.

The fan narrated his ordeal in response to a query by a UK-based journalist on the X who prompted England fans in Hyderabad to share their experiences at the Uppal stadium. “England fans in Hyderabad – how has your morning been many issues getting into the ground and with security? Hearing lots of people having water/suntan lotion confiscated on entry,” posted UK journalist Chris Stokes on X.

Sharing his ordeal, the fan stated that sun tan lotions, England flags and water bottles were confiscated by the security at the gate, adding that everything was “extremely dirty”.

“Sun cream, water and flag taken by security/police on the gates. Then not selling any bottled water or sun cream in the ground. Everything is extremely dirty too. Lovely toilets to boot. Can’t wait to come back for more tomorrow,” shared the fan, Benstarts, on X.

This incident raises questions over the arrangements made by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, and the BCCI for fans at an international match hosted by the country.

Several Indian fans came out in support of the team England fan stating that such was the pathetic condition of stadiums in India, adding that several in the country “lack civic sense, hygiene sense” adding that faculties take consumers for granted.

Sun cream, water and flag taken by security/police on the gates. Then not selling any bottled water or sun cream in the ground. Everything extremely dirty too. Lovely toilets to boot. Can’t wait to come back for more tomorrow 😁 pic.twitter.com/llq47bb5D7 — Ben (@benstrat98) January 25, 2024

That’s really disappointing even after earning millions BCCI and state board can’t provide minimum facilities. https://t.co/bNzdhCEQT5 — dhruv (@dhruvOne8) January 25, 2024

Harsh truth is instead of fighting with foreign nationals and terming it as “international conspiracy” against India , people need to understand that India is indeed dirty . People lack civic sense ,hygiene sense and faculties take consumers for granted . #INDvsENG https://t.co/Ced8h5PYw6 — Bateman (@baldaati) January 25, 2024

This is shameful man. Atithi devo bhava? @JayShah get out of your president box once in a while and look at the actual facilities. And stop confiscating things at security. https://t.co/g7w4z3ooCY — Aman (@CricketSatire) January 27, 2024

BCCI mkc always embarrasses us . How are we supposed to defend this https://t.co/7lt74ZZqzW — Abhijit (@ChaiMeiDubaBskt) January 25, 2024

What a damn embarrassment https://t.co/S2AfCH4QN7 — Rishad Dsouza (@Rishouza) January 25, 2024

Indian bowlers came up with a collective masterclass to reduce England to 172 for five at tea to hand an unequivocal advantage to India on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.

Ollie Pope (67 batting) and Ben Foakes (2 batting) were holding the England innings together at the break. The visitors trail by 18 runs after conceding a lead of 190 runs. India’s first innings ended at 436 all out.

There was appreciable turn and grip for Indian spinners and a hint of reverse swing for the pacers, but they displayed the kind of skills to exploit the favourable elements. It was a stunning spectacle too.