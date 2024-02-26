Here’s why Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Over the years, we’ve witnessed numerous stars either walking away from movie offers or not signing up for projects in the first place because of various reasons — either due to disagreements over dialogues, differences in creative opinions or not being unable to commit time due to packed schedules.

When Shahid Kapoor Rejected Rang De Basanti

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently disclosed on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, ‘No Filter Neha 6,’ that he once refused to star alongside Aamir Khan. He revealed that he had to decline a role in the 2006 blockbuster film ‘Rang De Basanti’ due to date conflicts. The actor shared that he was approached for the part of Karan Singhania, later played by Siddharth.

Expressing regret, Shahid admitted, “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately, I couldn’t make time for it.”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and starring Aamir Khan, ‘Rang De Basanti’ boasted an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and Soha Ali Khan.

Despite missing out on this huge opportunity, Shahid Kapoor continues to shine in Bollywood. His latest appearance was in the romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,’ alongside Kriti Sanon, which has been performing well at the box office.