Here’s why SS Rajamouli said NO to work with Salman Khan

Mumbai: Salman Khan and SS Rajamouli are the two powerhouse talents we have in the film industry. With Bhaijaan’s charisma and Rajamouli’s visionary storytelling, both are iconic figures in their respective fields.

Fans and enthusiasts alike have been eagerly waiting for the fusion of Salman Khan’s magnetic screen presence with Rajamouli’s directorial prowess. It has been one of the most anticipated collaborations.

But do you know that this huge collab was almost a reality, just a step away from happening?

The acclaimed director had the chance to helm Salman Khan’s blockbuster “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” a script penned by Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. However, due to Rajamouli’s tense schedule during the climax shooting of “Baahubali,” the collaboration slipped through, leaving fans to wonder about the magic these two could have created together.

Speaking about the same, Vijayendra Prasad said in an interview, “While I was narrating the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan to my son, he had become teary-eyed. I had asked him if I should keep the story for him or whether I should give it away, and he told me to give it to someone else. Later when Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released, he came to me and said, ‘You asked me at the wrong moment. I was utterly tensed about shooting for the climax of Baahubali so I said no, in haste. If you had asked me just 10 days earlier or 10 days later, I would have said Yes’.”

Post that, the writer decided to approach Bollywood film-maker Kabir Khan. The movie not only amassed a huge fandom but was thoroughly appreciated in all aspects by the audience and critics.

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for his next venture, “Sher Khan,” confirmed by his brother Sohail Khan. The film is set to start rolling in 2025. He also has The Bull and Tiger Vs Pathaan. Salman Khan was last seen in “Tiger 3” alongside Katrina Kaif, keeping fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects.

Rajamouli, on the other hand, is currently working on a big-budget film with Mahesh Babu.