Hezbollah is Nazi, will treat them as such: Itamar Ben Gvir

Jerusalem: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir described Hezbollah as Nazis, vowing to deal with them as the United States did during the Second World War.

He recounted a conversation with United States Vice President JD Vance, who reportedly asked the minister, “What is your solution (on Lebanon)?”

In a recent television interview, the minister revealed that during the exchange, he argued that the only solution for Israel’s northern front is to treat Hezbollah exactly as Nazi Germany was treated in World War II.

“I told him, ‘My solution to today’s Nazis is what you did to the Nazis. Hezbollah is Nazi,” Ben Gvir said.

By calling the Lebanese resistance movement “Nazis,” the minister tried to justify his calls for Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir on Lebanon:



JD Vance asked me, "What's your solution?" I told him: My solution is to do to today's Nazis what you did to the Nazis.



Hezbollah are Nazis. pic.twitter.com/Vn1yGLB3wE — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 23, 2026

He added that any other country would not allow “such an organisation” to be on their border, claiming there “will never be freedom against this group.”

Earlier in another interview, Ben Gvir had called for a broader military campaign in Lebanon, saying the entire country should be considered a legitimate target and rejecting efforts to separate Hezbollah from the Lebanese state.

“Lebanon, all of Lebanon, should become our playground. All of Lebanon should be our target,” said the security minister.

The minister argued that treating Hezbollah and Lebanon as separate entities was misguided. “They tell me, ‘There is Lebanon and there is Hezbollah.’ I do not accept this artificial approach,” he said.

His comments come as diplomatic efforts continue to secure a ceasefire and reduce tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.