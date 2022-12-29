HHF, TMREIS launch mental health programme with a helpline

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) in collaboration with the Helping Hand Foundation has launched a comprehensive mental health programme that includes a helpline for students to reach out to.

TMREIS is reportedly the first government institution to introduce a helpline alongside a programme that will benefit 1.5 lakh students across 200 schools and colleges in the state.

Helping Hand Foundation has been involved to build the capacity by training teachers, who would act as counsellors. A helpline would also be run with the help of qualified counsellors under a senior clinical psychologist.

A count of 250 teachers completed the training program on Thursday at the TMREIS head office in the city.

To improve the quality and to have a closer look at the counselling of students, facing mental health problems, a feedback dropbox will be placed in all the schools to report the discrepancies and health issues.