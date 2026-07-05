High Command to decide Cabinet expansion, says CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday, July 5, said decisions regarding ministerial appointments would be taken solely by the Congress high command and urged party workers not to exert pressure by organising delegations in support of individual legislators.

His remarks came after supporters of Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar met him at his official residence in Bengaluru, requesting that their leader be inducted into the state Cabinet.

Responding to the delegation, Shivakumar assured them that he would communicate their sentiments to the party leadership. At the same time, he appealed to Congress workers across the state not to approach him with similar demands.

“I will certainly convey your feelings to the party leadership. However, I request everyone not to bring supporter delegations seeking ministerial berths. Such decisions are taken by the high command after considering various factors,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that ministerial positions are limited and that cabinet formation requires maintaining a balance among regions, communities and experienced as well as young legislators.

He said many MLAs, including first-time members and senior legislators, aspire to become ministers, but not everyone can be accommodated. “Just as many legislators may wish to become Chief Minister, only one can occupy the post. We must abide by the party’s organisational discipline,” he added.

Shivakumar said he had always encouraged young leadership and recalled that he himself entered the Cabinet at a young age. However, he stressed that patience was necessary and that the party leadership alone would decide the timing and composition of any Cabinet expansion.

Referring to Vijayanand Kashappanavar, the Chief Minister described him as a close associate and acknowledged his organisational work, public outreach and contributions to the Lingayat community through the responsibilities entrusted to him by the government.

He also praised the unity displayed by party workers in the region and advised them to concentrate on strengthening the Congress organisation and ensuring the party’s victory in the 2028 Assembly elections instead of campaigning for ministerial appointments.