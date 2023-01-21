High Court upset over appointment of departmental advisers in AP

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed its displeasure over the appointment of advisers for various departments by the government. The High Court expressed surprise that a special adviser has been appointed for the welfare of government employees.

The court questions the need to appoint a consultant for payment of TA and DA of employees. The court said that an alternative government can be formed in case of appointment of advisor for each department.

Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Prashant Mishra heard the petition challenging GO 630. The Public Interest Litigation was filed by social activist Rajshekhar Rao against the appointment of N. Chandrasekhar Reddy as the advisor for the welfare of government employees which was challenged in the High Court.

In the preliminary hearing, the court strongly objected to the appointment of advisers. Senior advocate Mahindranath Reddy, on behalf of government advisor Chandrasekhar Reddy, argued in favor of the appointment of advisors in the court. He said that the notice issued by the court has not been received. The court asked the lawyer that instead of coming to the court based on media reports, it is better to observe the list of cases. The court has fixed the next hearing on February 2 while directing the parties to file affidavits.