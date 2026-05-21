High risk of sunstroke prevails as IMD Hyderabad forecasts intense summer heat

Hyderabad: A high risk of sunstroke prevails in Telangana districts as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast intense summer heat in the state till Sunday, May 24.

As per the weather department, the temperature in many districts will be more than 45 degrees Celsius in the next four days.

Red alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions along with the threat of sunstroke, the IMD Hyderabad has issued a red alert for Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Khammam, Komaram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Yesterday, as per data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, the highest maximum temperature in the state was 46.5 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Nirmal district. Other districts that recorded over 46 degrees Celsius were Hanumakonda, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Kumuram Bheem, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Khammam, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Saidabad.

Amid risk of sunstroke, IMD issues orange alert for Hyderabad

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad as the temperature is likely to remain high for the next four days.

Meanwhile, T Balaji, a weather enthusiast who is known for his accurate forecasts on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, wrote, “Today will be a MAJOR HEATWAVE day in Telangana with RED MARKED districts under HIGH ALERT with temperatures up to 47°C at a few places with LOO WINDS, high risk for SUNSTROKE, stay alert.”

SEVERE HEATWAVE – May 21, 2026 ⚠️



Today will be a MAJOR HEATWAVE day in Telangana with RED MARKED districts will be under HIGH ALERT with temperatures upto 47°C at few places with LOO WINDS, high risk for SUNSTROKE, stay alert ⚠️



Don't venture out during 11am – 4pm. Hyderabad… pic.twitter.com/teCU515CY4 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 21, 2026

“Don’t venture out during 11 am – 4 pm. Hyderabad temperatures can reach 43°C+ today,” he added.

Also Read What Hyderabad NRIs must do during SIR in Telangana?

In view of the expected weather conditions forecast by IMD Hyderabad and the risk of sunstroke, residents need to avoid unnecessary travel between 11 am and 4 pm.

What is sunstroke?

It is a serious heat-related condition that happens when the body temperature rises rapidly due to long exposure to extreme heat or direct sunlight.

It usually occurs during the summer season, especially when temperatures remain very high for several hours.

Common symptoms of sunstroke include dizziness, headache, nausea, dehydration, high body temperature, weakness, and confusion. In severe cases, it can also lead to unconsciousness and become life-threatening if immediate medical help is not provided.

To prevent sunstroke, people should avoid going outdoors during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.