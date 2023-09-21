Higher edu a distant dream for minority students in Maheshwaram

Hyderabad: The Maheshwaram Assembly constituency faces a concerning shortage of higher education facilities, particularly in Muslim-majority areas, despite the constituency being represented by state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Within the Balapur mandal of Ranga Reddy district, there are a total of six high schools and ten upper primary schools. Among these, three high schools and five upper primary schools serve minority-dominated neighborhoods. Annually, approximately 300 students graduate from government high schools, and around 2,000 from various private budget schools situated in areas like Shaheehnagar, Sadatnagar, Wadi-e-Omer, Wadi-e-Mustafa, Bismillah colony, New Babanagar, Osmannagar, Errakunta, and their environs.

Despite a large student population, there are no government-run junior or degree colleges within the jurisdiction of Jalpally municipality, leaving students with limited options for higher education. Consequently, students from these areas must travel to colleges in Hyderabad, including Government Junior College for Girls Maisaram at Barkas, Government Junior College for Boys Falaknuma, Government Junior College for Girls Falaknuma, or private institutions.

The nearest government college in Balapur municipality is located in Meerpet, which is four kilometers away from Shaheen Nagar. This college was sanctioned just last year through the efforts of P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the minister for education.

In 2022, the State government approved a new government junior college in the Maheshwaram constituency of Ranga Reddy district, which started in Meerpet village within the Balapur mandal. However, the local population, mainly comprising daily wage earners, has expressed dissatisfaction with the absence of higher education facilities. This situation forces them to either opt for private colleges or send their children to distant colleges, often hindered by social constraints.

To address this issue and prevent a dropout syndrome among students, residents and a government school teacher have urged public representatives to establish government junior colleges with regular and vocational courses in Shaheehnagar and surrounding areas.

When contacted, an official from the school education department acknowledged the necessity for higher education institutions in Shaheehnagar and nearby localities. They mentioned plans for a junior college in Pahadishareef and expressed hope for cooperation from the police department regarding land allocation for this community welfare cause.