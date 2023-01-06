Highest number of house pattas distributed in Patancheru: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister Harish Rao on Friday said that the highest number of house pattas were distributed in the Patancheru constituency.

He said that the government has distributed house pattas to 830 beneficiaries in Sanga Reddy District and that 738 have been distributed in the Patancheru constituency only.

After handing over house pattas to the beneficiaries in the Patancheru constituency at the GMR convention hall, the minister said that the entire process was carried out in a transparent way without giving scope to corruption.

He said that the Telangana government is improving health facilities in the entire state by opening Basthi Dawakanas and assured that as per government order 59 house pattas will be distributed to all poor people.