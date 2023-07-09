Highest paid actor Prabhas’ FEE for his next movie Salaar

Hyderabad: Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in the South film industry, a testament to his growing popularity and success. Following the monumental blockbuster Baahubali series, the actor has captivated audiences all over the world with his outstanding performances. Prabhas is now gearing up to enthral fans once more with two highly anticipated big-budget films, Project-K and Salaar.

Salaar’s teaser release, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, has sent shockwaves through the industry and elated fans to the core. This action-packed period drama is expected to be a visual feast full of adventure and gripping storytelling. Shruti Haasan will star alongside Prabhas in this epic tale, while Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist. Let’s see what Prabhas is charging for the film.

Prabhas Remuneration For Salaar

While the film has generated a lot of buzz, Prabhas’ remuneration has become a hot topic of discussion among his fans and media circles. The actor reportedly is taking home a hefty pay check of Rs 100 crore for his role in Salaar, again cementing his position as one of the country’s highest-paid actors. Furthermore, Prabhas is set to receive an additional 10% of the film’s box office profits.

For his recent movie Adipurush, the Rebel Star was paid more than Rs 100 crores for his portrayal of Lord Ram.

Salaar, produced by Hombale Films’ Vijay Kiragandur, promises to be a cinematic spectacle that will captivate audiences with its grandeur and intense narrative. With Prabhas leading the charge and an impressive ensemble cast, the film is sure to make a splash when it hits theatres.

Prabhas fans are looking forward to the release of Project-K and Salaar, hoping for more blockbuster hits from their favourite actor.