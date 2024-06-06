Highest paid Bollywood actor: Yash beats SRK, Salman and others

Mumbai: Yash, the powerhouse performer from the South, in an unprecedented move that has sent ripples through the Indian film industry, has reportedly shattered records by becoming the highest-paid actor in Bollywood.

The strategic casting of Yash is seen as a masterstroke by the makers of ‘Ramayana’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Yash’s pan-India appeal, boosted by the massive success of the ‘KGF’ series, is expected to draw audiences from across the country, giving the film a broader reach and potentially higher returns.

Yash, New Highest Paid Actor Of Bollywood?

According to the latest reports, for his role in the much-anticipated epic, ‘Ramayana’, Yash is charging a staggering Rs. 200 crores! Yes, you read that right. The south superstar will portray the antagonist role of Ravan.

KGF Star Yash (Instagram)

This massive figure not only sets a new benchmark for actor remunerations but also beats the earnings of Bollywood’s long-reigning superstars, the Khans and Kapoors. To put this into perspective, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charged Rs. 120 crores for his role in ‘Pathaan’. The remuneration of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar too is between Rs 100 to 150 crore only.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, the lead star of ‘Ramayana’, is said to be taking home Rs. 75 crores per film for the trilogy, totaling Rs. 225 crores.

The film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, is already generating immense buzz due to its grand-scale cast and storyline¹. With seasoned actors like Sunny Deol and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles, ‘Ramayana’ promises to be a cinematic experience that is both epic and engaging.