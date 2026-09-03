Hyderabad: With Bigg Boss Telugu 10 just couple of days away from its grand premiere, excitement around the upcoming season is reaching a fever pitch. While the audience is eagerly waiting to find out who will enter the house, another question is already making rounds online, who has been the highest-paid contestant in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu?

Bigg Boss Telugu highest-paid star so far

According to reports, television anchor and actress Sreemukhi holds the distinction of being the highest-paid contestants the Telugu version of the reality show has seen. She entered the Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 house in 2019 and went on to become one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.

Known for her outspoken personality, entertaining nature and strong screen presence, Sreemukhi quickly emerged as a favourite among viewers. Her popularity grew throughout the season, with many fans even expecting her to lift the trophy. However, she eventually finished as the runner-up, while singer Rahul Sipligunj was crowned the winner.

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Sreemukhi earned more than the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner?

Interestingly, reports claim that Sreemukhi’s remuneration was higher than that of the season’s winner.

Rahul Sipligunj reportedly received around Rs. 20 lakh as remuneration for his stint of approximately 100 days in the house. He also took home Rs. 50 lakh in prize money after winning the season, taking his overall earnings from the show to around Rs. 70 lakh.

Sreemukhi, meanwhile, is reported to have earned around Rs. 80,000 per day during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Based on her approximately 100-day stint, her remuneration is said to have amounted to nearly Rs. 80 lakh, excluding any prize money.

This would mean that Sreemukhi’s remuneration alone was reportedly higher than the combined amount Rahul received as his contestant fee and winner’s prize money.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 set for grand launch

Meanwhile, the countdown to Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has begun. After successfully completing nine seasons, the popular reality show is returning with its landmark 10th season, with the grand premiere scheduled for September 6.

As it enters a new milestone, the makers are reportedly planning several changes to keep the audience hooked. From new twists and tasks to changes in the game’s format, the upcoming season is expected to bring plenty of surprises.

While the official contestant lineup and their remuneration details are yet to be fully revealed, curiosity around the paychecks of the new housemates is already building.

The big question now is whether any contestant entering Bigg Boss Telugu 10 will manage to surpass the reported Rs. 80 lakh remuneration associated with Sreemukhi’s season 3 stint.