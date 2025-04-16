Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is all set to make a roaring comeback with his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2, co-starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. With just two days left for its theatrical release, the film has already opened its advance booking window and the response is slowly but steadily picking up pace.

The film, certified A with a crisp runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes, has started receiving its first wave of reviews and they’re looking positive so far. While it’s too early to predict the final verdict, things appear hopeful for the superstar who’s aiming to bounce back at the box office after a few underwhelming outings in past couple of years.

But beyond the film’s buzz, fans are curious about Akshay’s remuneration and where he currently stands among the country’s highest-paid stars.

Akshay Kumar’s Remuneration Per Film

For his last film Sky Force, Akshay Kumar reportedly took home around Rs 70 crore nearly 50% of the film’s total Rs 160 crore budget. He generally charges anywhere between Rs 60 crore to Rs 145 crore per project, depending on the scale. For Kesari Chapter 2, sources suggest his fee falls within this bracket, with additional profit-sharing in place as well.

Is Akshay Still in the Top 5?

Despite being one of India’s most bankable and richest stars, Akshay Kumar currently holds the 10th position on the list of India’s highest-paid actors in 2025, according to Forbes India.

Top 10 Highest Paid Indian Actors 2025 List

Allu Arjun – Rs 300 crore Joseph Vijay – Rs 130–275 crore Shah Rukh Khan – Rs 150–250 crore Rajinikanth – Rs 125–270 crore Aamir Khan – Rs 100–275 crore Prabhas – Rs 100–200 crore Ajith Kumar – Rs 105–165 crore Salman Khan – Rs 100–150 crore Kamal Haasan – Rs 100–150 crore Akshay Kumar – Rs 60–145 crore

Even though he’s currently out of the top 5, Akshay’s consistent work and strong brand value continue to keep him relevant in the ever-changing Bollywood landscape. Kesari Chapter 2 hits theatres soon, so will this be Akshay’s big comeback? Only time will tell.