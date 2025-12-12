Hyderabad: Music is the heartbeat of Indian cinema. Songs create emotions, build memories, and often decide a film’s long-term impact. Over the years, Indian singers have evolved from being background contributors to becoming stars in their own right. With concerts, global collaborations, and digital dominance, top singers today command massive fees and unmatched respect.

In 2025, two names stand tall as India’s highest-paid male and female singers, representing excellence, legacy, and influence.

India’s Highest-Paid Male Singer 2025

A.R. Rahman is currently the highest-paid singer in India. As per multiple industry reports, he charges up to Rs. 3 crore for a single song when he lends his voice. This fee is nearly 12 to 15 times higher than what most leading playback singers charge.

Sources reveal that Rahman maintains this premium mainly to focus on his primary passion, music composition. He usually sings only for his own compositions. If a producer wants his vocals for someone else’s music, they must meet his top fee. This exclusivity reflects his legendary status and unmatched demand. With global awards, iconic soundtracks, and decades of influence, Rahman remains a musical force beyond comparison.

India’s Highest-Paid Female Singer 2025

Shreya Ghoshal is the highest-paid female playback singer in India. She reportedly charges around Rs. 25 lakh per song, making her the most expensive female voice in the industry.

Known for her soulful and versatile singing, Shreya has delivered timeless hits across multiple languages. From romantic ballads to classical-based songs, her voice continues to dominate film music and live concerts. Her consistency, grace, and musical depth have earned her immense respect and long-lasting popularity.

Together, A.R. Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal define the peak of Indian music in 2025, proving that true talent continues to command both admiration and value.