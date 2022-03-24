Hijab ban: Students, CFI activists hold protest at Jamia Milia

Activists of the Campus Front of India (CFI) and students of the Jamia Milia Islamia University and held an impromptu protest within the premises of the varsity, on Thursday, against the Karnataka high court’s order banning the wearing of hijab within educational institutions.

Following the notification of the protest, police and paramilitary forces were deployed outside the university to ensure that the situation remained peaceful.

Activists of the CFI and students of the university protested against the HC’s order, led by hijab-clad Muslim students. Slogans of “Jamia Rejects Hijab Verdict” and “BJP Down Down” were raised at the site of protest, gate number 7 of the varsity.

The students extended their solidarity to the hijab-wearing students of Karnataka colleges protesting against the hijab ban in the state.

Activists of Campus Front of India and students of Jamia Millia Islamia protested against the #Hijab Verdict of Karnataka High Court on 24 March 2022 at Gate No. 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. 1/n pic.twitter.com/XwebkJhjST — Arbab Ali (@arbabali_jmi) March 24, 2022

Reports of a few students being prevented from entering the premises of the college have also surfaced.

A hijab-clad woman, who is a final year student of the university, Fauziya, was stopped at the gates following the notification of the protest.

“I don’t know why I am being stopped. I am being targeted, that I am the one doing everything (organizing the protest). I am not a part of any org I am going to be a part of the protests but I am still being stopped. I am being harassed and tortured, forced to sit here (outside the gate),” she said.

“Procter has given the orders that Fauziya should not be let inside the campus. I have never done anything (wrong) to date, however, they are still stopping me,” she added.

A huge deputation of police and paramilitary forces outside the @jamiamillia_ University, given a protest call by the student organisation @CampusFrontInd JMI students against the Karnataka #HijabBan verdict.



1/n pic.twitter.com/b9aL123VfO — Syed Mueen (@Mueen_magadi) March 24, 2022

The hijab row:

The hijab controversy has been around since January, after students of a pre-university college in Karnataka’s Udupi were prohibited from wearing headscarves (hijab), as part of their religious obligation, in the college premises.

The high court pronounced its judgment on the row upholding the hijab ban of the Bharatiya Janata party-led government and said that wearing of hijab is not an essential religious practice, following which protests broke out in various parts of Karnataka.