Hijab-clad woman embarks on 1400-km walk to Ayodhya temple

Hyderabad: In a surprising move by a Muslim woman from Maharashtra, she has embarked on a 1,425-km walk to Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Shabnam, a young hijab-clad Muslim woman from Mumbai, is currently traveling to Ayodhya with her friends Vineet Pandey and Raman Raj Sharma. They have been travelling 25–30 kilometers every day. The journey of the hijab-clad woman caught attention when they reached Sindhava in Madhya Pradesh.

This girl's name is "Sheikh Shabnam" she started walking from Mumbai to Ayodhya with holding the flag 🚩 and with the banner of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.. Let's wish this girl good luck and reach Ayodhya safely. #JaiShreeRam 🚩🙏 #JaiJaiShreeRam 🚩🙏 #Ayodhya #AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/0No7L6d0jE — Venkatesh (@VenkateshOffi) December 21, 2023

Shabnam said, “Being a good human being is more important than being a Hindu in order to worship Ram. When asked about the purpose of the trip, she responds: “Lord Rama belongs to everyone, irrespective of their caste or religion.”

She also wants to dispel the “myth that only boys are capable of making such challenging expeditions.” Despite the difficulties she has faced, the police have taken steps to guarantee not only her safety but also her accommodation and meals.

As she marches forward, carrying the saffron flag, she says that there is no set date for her to arrive in Ayodhya, dispelling claims that a meeting is scheduled for January 22.

She says that this trip is her individual search of spiritual fulfillment and an example of dedication that cuts beyond social norms and religious bounds.

Shabnam Shaikh has already become a social media sensation as she displays her ‘faith in Lord Ram’ through her various posts, describing her devotion and experiences through her journey to Ayodhya.