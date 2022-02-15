Hijab controversy crosses Karnataka border, spreads to MP

Datia: Hijab row which began in Udupi District of Karnataka has spread to Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh.

In Madhya Pradesh, Agrani Government Autonomous PG College in Datia district on Monday issued a circular asking students to avoid wearing ‘religion-specific’ attire. This circular was issued after saffron-shawl-clad youngsters protested against two students who were wearing hijab inside college premises.

Earlier, objections were raised against an M.Com student for wearing hijab on the college premises.

Hindutva Criminals harassing Hijabi muslim girls & raised the slogans of JSR. (Datia Madhya Pradesh)

Later the college principal imposed a ban on wearing Hijab.

Majority is rotten to its stinking core. pic.twitter.com/k33u64Qj1R — Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) February 15, 2022

Hijab row spreads to Puducherry

Last week, the hijab row was triggered in Puducherry after a government school in Ariyankuppam stopped a Muslim girl from attending the class wearing hijab.

Later, SFI activists reached the school to enquire about the incident. They alleged that the student has been wearing a hijab for the last three years.

However, the school authorities claimed that the student used to wear the hijab only till she reach the school premises, and now, she attended the classes wearing it.

After receiving the complaint, the Directorate of School Education has asked the head of the school to conduct an inquiry on the incident.

Karnataka hijab controversy

The hijab row started last month after hijab-wearing students of Udupi Government Pre-University College were denied permission to attend classes.

Later, the students went on protest refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue became a controversy and spread to other districts, leading to tension and even violence.