NEET aspirant alleges harassment over hijab at Kolkata exam centre

Hyderabad: A Muslim woman was allegedly not allowed to sit for her NEET UG entrance exam after officials demanded she take off her hijab as per National Testing Agency (NTA) policy. The incident reportedly took place at the MP Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya in Garden Reach, Kolkata, on May 4.

Although the incident took place last month, a clip of Farheen sharing her experience went viral on social media platform X on June 11.

Farheen Khan, hailing from Beckbagan, alleges that she arrived at her assigned exam centre at 12 in the afternoon. She faced harassment before she even entered the venue. “A few boys outside the building saw me in hijab and started chanting slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’. I had gone alone,” she was quoted by Halaat e Bangaal.

When Farheen entered the venue, she encountered NTA staff who told her that no hijabs or dupattas are allowed to be worn during the test as per NTA rules.

However, NTA rules prescribe that those donning hijabs for religious reasons reach the centre one hour in advance for security clearance. Farheen had accordingly arrived two hours before her exam.

“I spoke to the staff, and they told me that the rules change every year. I told them I have read no such rule and nothing like this was mentioned in the dress code,” she added. The NTA dress code mandates that students not wear shoes, earrings, belts, and more.

Farheen alleged that she had filled out the form stating she would come wearing a hijab under religious attire. “As per bulletin eight, they require me to come earlier for checking,” said Farheen.

“Then the staff told me that they’ll get their superior. There were many girls in hijab to the side while others continued to enter. I asked to be checked by a female security guard in private, so that I could give the test in hijab. But they said I must take it off in order to sit for the exam. They went in again. We waited for a long time in the heat. She came out with a man after a long time, who very rudely told us we were not allowed inside with a hijab on. He claimed to be a member of NTA. I asked to be shown where it is written in the rules, and he very rudely told me to get out and go home,” she added.

Farheen told the staff that if they could show where the rule regarding hijab is written, she would willingly take off her hijab to give the test. Yet the senior official claimed he had clarified the situation and promptly left.

The situation moved forward at a snail’s pace, even when it seemed that a resolution was in sight.

“Later, they said that the NTA told them hijab is okay to wear as long as our ears are visible. I said okay, and went to do the security check – everyone else first had to do the biometrics, but we were taken separately for security first.”

Though NTA advises those in religious attire to come an hour in advance for smooth security checking, the process slowed the students down so much that they were allowed to sit for the exam only after it had begun. “I had only covered my hair with the hijab, with my ears out as I was instructed. When my turn came, they told me I must take off the hijab in its entirety. I was allowed last, along with another girl in a hijab. They had delayed me so much I could barely give half the paper, though I’m sure I did it correctly.”

Upon being asked about her efforts to reach out to NTA, Farheen further said, “I have mailed the NTA about the incident, and have communicated with them over speedpost as well.”

She expressed feeling watched and surveilled throughout the exam, with staff pointing at her while talking to other officials throughout the test time.