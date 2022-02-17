Hijab row: Boxer Sonny Bill Williams shows solidarity with Muslim girls

Hyderabad: Professional heavyweight boxer and former Rugby player from New Zealand, Sonny Bill Williams on February 17 expressed solidarity with Muslim girls in Karnataka whose education lies in jeopardy amidst the ‘Karnataka Hijab row’. Most school and college-going girls have now been left to make a choice between their right to education and freedom to practice religion, guaranteed under Article 25, of the Indian Constitution.

In the 45 second video on Twitter, Sonny Bill Williams said “just a quick message of support to my sisters out there who are struggling with the hijab at the moment, and particularly in India and of recent Okago gills high school in New Zealand.” He added that he was sending his love and dua’s (prayers) to these girls fighting, for their rights against “thugs”.

“Yes these thugs may rip the headscarf off, but they will never rip Islam or Allah from your hearts. So stay strong sisters,” he stated. The heavyweight boxed remarked that Inshaallah (God willing), the full force of these thugs will be met with the full force of the Lord, “stay strong sisters.”

Born in 1985, Williams accepted Islam and became a Muslim in 2009 while playing for Toulon, in France. He also became the first Muslim to play for the All Blacks. Previously, in 2019, he made an emotional message of condolence for the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings and also denounced the treatment of the Uyghurs in China.