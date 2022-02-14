LIVE: Hearing of petitions on Hijab row resumes in Karnataka HC

The Karnataka high court has resumed hearing the writ-petition case regarding the ongoing hijab row in the state. To keep a track of the third day of the hearing, the major highlights from the case will be listed below.

Background of the case:

The petition garnered media attention primarily owing to the Hijab row engulfing the state of Karnataka. What started out as a government college hindering hijab-clad women from entering college campuses, has now blown into a full-fledged debate. The administration claims that the women were violating the dress code enforced by the college and as such cannot be permitted. The students on their end flagged the administration’s move as discriminatory and clearly opine that the hijab was a part of their faith and they felt no reason to abandon it.

This further blew up as saffron clad Hindtuva students protested against the wearing of hijab, dubbing it a an issue of religious symbols being introduced in educational spaces. Muslim students, mostly female opined that they were wearing the uniform and as such were not violating any rule and also stated that the hijab was of significance to them as it was an essential practice of their faith.

High court denies interim relief to plaintiffs:

A few days ago, the bench stated that interim relief (for the plaintiffs) is not needed as it is a matter of few days before the verdict will be pronounced. Further, the bench argued that till the matter is pending students and stakeholders will not insist on wearing any religious garment or head scarves (ie the hijab).

Major highlights:

4:16 pm: “The state should make a conducive atmosphere for the exercise of fundamental rights,” says Kamat.

4:14 pm: Kamat notes, “Freedom enshrined in the Constitution is subject to public order. Public order is state executive and state actors’ responsibility.”

4:08 pm: “Even keeping aside whether the hijab is essential practice, state is duty bound to ensure freedom of conscience,” notes Kamat.

4:05 pm: Since the Quran answers questions regarding the headscarf, we need not go to to any other authority and this would be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

3:57 pm: Kamat states that the College Development Committee has no statutory basis as it is formed under circular which does not pass muster for restricting public order.

3:48 pm: Kamat refers to Bjioe Emmanuel case and argued that the present case is totally covered by the judgment in national anthem.

3:43 pm: Kamat notes that he is unaware as he is not a repository of all knowledge. But as of now my research shows, there is no authoritative pronouncement saying it is not essential practice of Islam.

3:42 pm: Justice Dixit asks whether there are any decisions by court of any other Islamic country other than Malaysia taking a contrary view on hijab as essential to Islam.

3:34 pm: Kamat refers to a Madras High Court judgment which said wearing purdah is not essential but headscarf is. The judgment referred to a Malaysian high court and other Supreme Court judgments.

3:21 pm: Kamat answers affirmatively. “It is my case that the petitioners have been wearing this since our admission to the college. We have mentioned the same in our petition,” he adds. Further more, notes Kamat, the students have been wearing the hijab in the same colour as the school uniform.

3:20 pm: Chief Justice Awasthi asks the petitioners lawyer, Devdutt Kamat if the students have been wearing head scarf for a considerable period of time