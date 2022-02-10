Hijab row: Munawar Faruqui, Swara Bhasker & other celebs react

Mumbai: The ongoing hijab controversy is gaining a lot of light ever since a video of muslim girl, a college student, being heckled by protestors outside a college in Karnataka for wearing a hijab went viral. Several people including many celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Kamal Haasan, Munawar Faruqui and others took to to their social media to condemn the action calling it ‘shameful’.

Sharing the viral clip on Twitter, Richa Chadha tweeted, “Raise your sons better! A bunch of ugly, cowards attacking a lone woman in a pack and feeling proud of it ? WHAT LOSERS! Shameful. They’ll be jobless, more frustrated and penniless in a few years. What poor upbringing! No sympathy, no redemption for them.”

Raise your sons better! A bunch of ugly, cowards attacking a lone woman in a pack and feeling proud of it ? WHAT LOSERS! Shameful. They'll be jobless, more frustrated and penniless in a few years. What poor upbringing! No sympathy, no redemption for them. I spit on your kind. https://t.co/tvsdBwREZO — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 8, 2022

South superstar and politician Kamal Haasan too took to micro-blogging site and wrote the ongoing situation in his neighbouring state is ‘causing him distress’. “What’s happening in Karnataka is causing me distress. A poisonous wall of communalism is being raised among innocent students. What’s happening in our neighbouring state should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for all progressive forces to be more vigilant than before,” he wrote in Tamil.

கர்நாடகாவில் நடப்பது கலக்கத்தைத் தூண்டுகிறது. கள்ளமில்லா மாணவர்கள் மத்தியில் மதவாத விஷச் சுவர் எழுப்பப்படுகிறது. ஒற்றைச் சுவர் தாண்டியிருக்கும் பக்கத்து மாநிலத்தில் நடப்பது தமிழ்நாட்டுக்கும் வந்துவிடக் கூடாது. முற்போக்கு சக்திகள் மேலும் கவனமாக இருக்க வேண்டிய காலம் இது. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 9, 2022

Actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for being vocal on various issues, too shared the same video and wrote, “Shameful state of affairs..”

Shameful state of affairs.. https://t.co/5vWxDbnyAm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 8, 2022

She also shared a news clipping about students wearing a hijab being seated in separate classrooms in a college in Kundapura and wrote, “Apartheid/ segregation waali feeling aayi.”

Apartheid/ segregation waali feeling aayi 🙏🏽 https://t.co/S7g33lY3Nv — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 7, 2022

Filmmaker Onir wrote, “Divided We Fall .. That is what these RSS goons wants . Weaken us from within … this won’t be easy to heal . Wake up people .. STOP THIS VIRUS NOW.”

Divided We Fall .. That is what these RSS goons wants . Weaken us from within … this won’t be easy to heal . Wake up people .. STOP THIS VIRUS NOW https://t.co/DmZsDkDB9O — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) February 9, 2022

Comedian Munawar Faruqui too reacted to the video and just said, “This is disgusting..”

Bollywood director Neeraj Ghaywan wrote, “Genocide is at the doorstep. It’s not just on Muslims (and Dalits) to fend for themselves. Progressive well-meaning Hindus will have to call out the hate within, demand accountability & force action! Your silent disassociation is meaningless.”

Genocide is at the doorstep. It’s not just on Muslims (and Dalits) to fend for themselves. Progressive well-meaning Hindus will have to call out the hate within, demand accountability & force action!

Your silent disassociation is meaningless.pic.twitter.com/9P9dHCndcO — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) February 8, 2022

TV actor and Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni applauded the woman’s courage and in his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Sherni..ek aurat ko yeh jhund me kutte nahi dara sakte.”