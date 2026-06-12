Mumbai: There are fan moments, and then there are moments that completely change your life. For countless aspiring creators and artists, sharing the screen with their favourite celebrity remains a distant dream. But sometimes, dreams do come true, and when they do, they inspire thousands of others to keep going.

One such heartwarming story belongs to Mumbai-based digital creator Sarah Khan. The fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer recently got the opportunity to feature in the latest campaign for Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s beauty brand, Kay by Katrina.

Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot on Instagram, Sarah opened up about the emotional milestone. “A few years ago, I could never have imagined moments like this. A hijabi girl from a simple background, standing on a platform alongside one of the biggest names in the industry,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her journey, Sarah added, “Every opportunity, every milestone, and every achievement has come from showing up consistently, working hard, and believing in myself even when things felt uncertain. There were no shortcuts, just small steps taken every single day.”

She further expressed gratitude for how far she has come while acknowledging that there is still a long way to go. “Looking at these pictures today reminds me how far I’ve come, and how much further I still want to go. Alhamdulillah for every blessing, every lesson, and every opportunity that brought me here,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #hijabi #proud #achievement.

Sarah’s journey has struck a chord with many social media users, especially young women who aspire to build careers in the digital space while staying true to their identity. Her story serves as a reminder that success is often built through consistency, resilience and self-belief.

After all, getting the chance to work alongside one of India’s biggest female stars is still a dream for many budding artists. For Sarah Khan, that dream has now become a reality, proving that sometimes the smallest steps can lead to the most extraordinary destinations. Check out her ad below.