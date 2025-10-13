Hike in gold prices sees resurgence of smuggling at Kerala airports

Thiruvananthapuram: After a brief lull, gold smugglers are becoming active again, with smuggling activities ramping up at airports in Kerala.

On Sunday, the Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized smuggled gold at the Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi airports.

In a statement issued by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi, following the seizure of 360 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, officials said there has been a noticeable increase in gold smuggling cases through the airport recently.

“Trends point to a resurgence of gold smuggling, which appears to be due to the high gold prices,” the statement said.

According to Customs, two persons were arrested last week for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.6 crore in separate incidents at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

“Smugglers are coming up with ingenious methods of concealing gold on their body or in their garments. There has also been an instance of gold being disguised as pearl or bead necklaces,” the statement said.

“Customs remains vigilant and continues to strengthen its surveillance and enforcement measures at the airport to curb smuggling activities,” the statement added.

The DRI recovered 630 grams of gold found abandoned on an aircraft at the Kochi airport on Sunday.

According to Customs data, 87 cases resulting in the seizure of 40.6 kg of gold, worth around Rs 32 crore, were detected in Kerala between January and July this year.

Officials said gold smuggling had slumped after the Union government reduced the import duty on gold from 15 per cent to 6 per cent, but the trend appears to be reversing due to the recent rise in gold prices.

“The current surge is due to the hike in gold prices. Once the price reduces, the smuggling is also likely to come down,” an officer said.