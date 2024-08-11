Himachal apples now available in Hyderabad markets

Apple arrivals from Himachal Pradesh started at the city markets. On average, a good quality apple is available for Rs. 25 apiece in the retail market and at wholesale it is lesser.

Usually, apple arrivals to the city begin in July and August and the crop is harvested in different districts of Himachal Pradesh with the variety popular here as the Shimla variety. Apples are grown in districts such as Shimla, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. “Shimla apples taste more or less the same and there are not many varieties compared to those apples grown in Kashmir. Those grown in Kashmir come in a lot of varieties,” said Mohammed Tajuddin, a fruit trader.

Arrivals of apples at the Batasingaram fruit market, Mozamjahi market and Gudimalkapur market begin from July and continue till mid-November. “In 2024, the arrivals started from the first week of August and on average 20 truck loads are arriving from Himachal Pradesh daily,” said an official of the marketing department who expects the number to increase in the next few days.Apples from various regions of Kashmir arrive in the city in November and continue till December end.

A truck carries between 600 and 1,000 boxes, with each box containing 50, 150 or 180 apples. A box containing 180 pieces of apples is sold at prices ranging from Rs.1200 to Rs.1400 a box in wholesale quantity. For high quality, the prices are slightly higher.

Retail traders sell the apple at higher prices to earn some profit and earn their livelihood. Places such Afzalgunj, Erragadda, Mehdipatnam, Mozamjahi Market, Gaddianaram, Kanchanbagh Road and Gudimalkapur are suggestive places for buying good quality apples.