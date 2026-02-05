Himachal CM bans mobile phones in all schools from March 1

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday, February 5, announced a complete ban on the use of mobile phones by students in all government and private schools across Himachal Pradesh, effective from March 1, 2026.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament held at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to providing world-class education that would enable students to compete on a global stage.

Sukhu detailed strict enforcement measures, stating that any student found in possession of a phone would face a fine of Rs 500 and the confiscation of the device.

“Additionally, parents will be required to attend mandatory counselling sessions at the school. To ensure long-term compliance, the Education Department has been tasked with drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations,” the Chief Minister said.

“It has been observed that mobile phone usage during lunch breaks and school hours distracts students from their studies and interpersonal growth,” remarked Sukhu.

Drawing on his own background as a product of the government school system, he reaffirmed his dedication to prioritising the quality of education.

Sukhu also highlighted the state’s aggressive push to promote sports and sports tourism. He announced that the state government would provide employment opportunities to female athletes from Himachal Pradesh who have recently competed in the Asian Games.

To celebrate the victory of the Himachal team in the National Handball Championship, he announced a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

During the event, Sukhu laid out several infrastructure goals, including the expedited completion of the indoor stadium in Ghumarwin and the local school building within the next year.

He also announced the construction of a new girls’ hostel at Morsingi.

The 69th National School Games concluded with the Himachal Pradesh team securing a gold medal after defeating Rajasthan in the final match, while Haryana claimed third place. The tournament saw participation from 30 teams across the country.