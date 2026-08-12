Himachal levies 60p/litre fuel cess for orphan, widow welfare

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
Person refuelling a car at a gas station with a green fuel nozzle.
Fuel station (Representative Image)

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has levied an ‘Orphan and Widow Cess’ at the rate of 60 paise per litre on petrol and high speed diesel at the point of first sale in the state.

The state government issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday night.

On March 23, the Himachal Assembly had passed HP Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 seeking levy of ‘Orphan and Widow Cess’ of up to Rs 5 per litre on petrol and high speed diesel.

Subhan Bakery

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said the cess was levied to ensure a dedicated, stable and sustainable source of revenue for the effective implementation and strengthening of welfare measures for orphans and widows.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button