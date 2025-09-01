Himachal Pradesh declared disaster-hit; 10,000 pilgrims rescued amid havoc

Shimla: The entire state of Himachal Pradesh has been declared “disaster-hit” where relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh told the Assembly on Monday.

Making a suo motu statement in the House, Sukhu said 10,000 out of the 15,000 pilgrims stranded en route Manimahesh in Chamba district have been rescued, and the situation is being closely monitored.

“The losses due to cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides have been estimated at Rs 3,560 crore. Maximum damage has been caused to roads, bridges and water and power supply systems. I have conducted an aerial survey (of the disaster-hit areas),” the chief minister said.

The 25 km stretch of Chamba-Bharmour National Highway and Chamba-Salooni-Padri-Jot road has been opened, and Manimahesh yatris from Jammu and Srinagar are being sent through the route, Sukhu said, adding that he has been discussing relief and rescue operations with the Chamba district administration.

Giving details of the operations, Sukhu said that work is going on in full swing to open the Kullu-Mandi National Highway, while fruits and vegetables of farmers stuck on the roads are being moved through the Kullu side.

Power supply has been restored at most places, telecommunication links have been fixed in the entire Kullu district, while mobile networks are being restored in the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, Sukhu told the House.

The chief minister also said that Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters airdropped ration in Keylong, while five patients, including a child and a pregnant woman, were airlifted for treatment.

The Lahaul-Rohtang-Manali route has been opened, and cooked food, dry ration, blankets, and sleeping bags are being distributed to the affected people, he said.

The Thirot power house in Lahaul-Spiti has resumed power generation while the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working at the Gompathang Nallah, which reported sinking of land, Sukhu added.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the chief minister mentioned that all Manimahesh pilgrims were safe but newspaper reports claimed deaths, as he asked Sukhu to reveal the death toll during the Manimahesh Yatra.

Thakur also said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri earlier claimed that more than 3,000 people have been safely evacuated but the chief minister put the figures at 10,000 out of 15,000 pilgrims, as he wondered which figure was correct and what was the exact situation in Chamba.

“Even today, about 500 pilgrims who cannot walk are stranded in Bharmaur,” Thakur claimed, as he asked the government to ensure that roads are connected, ration is provided to the affected people, and electricity and water supply are restored in the area.

Sukhu clarified that with the recovery of four more bodies from Kugti, the death toll in the Manimahesh Yatra has reached 16 since August 15, when the Yatra began.

He added that 20 porters have been arranged to bring back the bodies.

Kugti is a village located at an altitude of 8,500 feet between Hadsar, the starting point of the Manimahesh trek, and the ManiMahesh Lake.

Sukhu also expressed his gratitude to former chief minister and veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar for writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a special package of Rs 20,000 crore for the disaster-hit state.