Himayatsagar releases 651 cusecs, Osmansagar remains stable

At Himayatsagar Reservoir, the water level stood at 1,761.70 ft, as against 1,763.50 ft at 2 pm.

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Hyderabad rains: Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar gates opened
Himayat Sagar (File photo)

Hyderabad: Water levels in the twin reservoirs – Himayatsagar and Osmansagar – supplying Hyderabad remained below their Full Reservoir Levels (FRL) on Tuesday, June 30, while controlled discharge continued from Himayatsagar, according to official data.

The combined discharge from the twin reservoirs stood at 651 cusecs, with the entire release coming from Himayatsagar.

At Himayatsagar Reservoir, the water level stood at 1,761.70 ft, as against 1,763.50 ft at 2 pm. The reservoir currently holds 2.260 TMC of water, compared to its full storage capacity of 2.521 TMC. The reservoir recorded an inflow of 150 cusecs, while 651 cusecs of water was being discharged.

Subhan Bakery

Osmansagar Reservoir recorded a water level of 1,784.05 ft, below its FRL of 1,790 ft. The reservoir’s storage stood at 2.361 TMC, against its full capacity of 3.518 TMC. No inflows or outflows were reported from the reservoir.

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