Hina Khan battles breast cancer: 8 Symptoms you should know

Mumbai: Television actress Hina Khan has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She shared this news on her Instagram, asking for privacy during this challenging time.

In her heartfelt message, Hina reassured her fans and everyone who cares for her, saying, “I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

Understanding Stage 3 Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a disease where abnormal cells grow uncontrollably in the breast tissue. It is the most common cancer affecting women worldwide. Stage 3 breast cancer means that the cancer has spread beyond the initial tumor but hasn’t reached distant organs yet. Many women with stage 3 breast cancer respond well to treatment and can lead long, healthy lives.

Symptoms of Breast Cancer

The Centre For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) says that different people can have different symptoms of breast cancer. Some may not have any symptoms at all. Here are 8 warning signs or symptons of breast cancer.

A new lump in the breast or underarm

Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.

Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.

Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.

Pain in any area of the breast.

Pain in the nipple area.

Nipple discharge.

Any change in the size or shape of the breast.

Hina’s diagnosis highlights the importance of breast cancer awareness, early detection, and maintaining a positive outlook during treatment.

We wish Hina a very speedy recovery!