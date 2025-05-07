Hina Khan embarks on her first exciting trip to South Korea

Mumbai: TV actress Hina Khan has embarked on what she describes as a “much-needed and highly exciting” journey to South Korea.

This marks her first-ever visit to the vibrant and culturally rich Korean Peninsula. The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress took to social media to share her excitement about exploring the popular sights of Seoul, one of Asia’s most dynamic cities. Expressing her gratitude, Hina extended a heartfelt thanks to the Korea Tourism Organization India for hosting her and helping shape what promises to be a memorable experience.

She also acknowledged the warm hospitality of Cathay Pacific, praising the airline for their kindness and care during her travels. On Wednesday, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos and videos from her journey, capturing candid moments from the flight — including glimpses of her in-flight meals, cozy travel vibes, and warm hospitality.

From relishing delicious onboard cuisine to expressing excitement about landing in Seoul, Hina gave a peek into her travel experience.

For the caption she wrote, “Here begins a Much Needed and Highly Exciting trip to the one and only South Korea. This is my first visit to the beautiful Korean Peninsula. I am looking forward to seeing the iconic and popular destinations of Seoul.. Thank you @kto_india for having me. A special Shout Out to @cathaypacific for being extra kind and warm, your hospitality and assistance is appreciated.. Thank you for looking after us.”(sic)

Interestingly, Hina’s travel update comes just after she publicly expressed her support for Operation Sindoor through a heartfelt social media post. She praised the Indian Armed Forces for their precision and bravery.

Several prominent celebrities, such as Rupali Ganguly, Munawar Faruqui, and Rahul Vaidya, took to social media to commend the Indian Army for its courage, accuracy, and tactical brilliance during Operation Sindoor.

The operation, executed without violating Pakistan’s airspace, successfully neutralized nine high-risk terror hubs believed to be behind recent attacks against India. Among the targeted sites were Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—areas notorious for housing terror networks.