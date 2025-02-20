Mumbai: Bollywood has long been accused of favoritism and discrimination, and several stars have spoken up about the industry’s groupism. Many TV actors have openly revealed how they were sidelined, and now, Hina Khan has made a shocking revelation about losing a major Bollywood film overnight.

In a recent podcast, Hina shared that she was originally cast for Laila Majnu but was suddenly replaced. The reason? Her wheatish complexion. According to Hina, the makers were looking for a fair-skinned Kashmiri girl and eventually chose Triptii Dimri instead.

While Laila Majnu didn’t achieve much success during its original 2018 theatrical run, its re-release in August 2024 turned out to be a game-changer. With its poetic storytelling and soulful music, the film finally received the love it deserved.

Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary won over audiences, leaving many wondering how things might have turned out if Hina had starred in the film.

Written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by his brother Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu was a modern take on the classic tale of star-crossed lovers, beautifully set in Kashmir.

What are your thoughts on this shocking revelation? Let us know in the comments.