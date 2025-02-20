Hina Khan ousted from this Bollywood hit, was told ‘her skin is..’

Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary won over audiences, leaving many wondering how things might have turned out if Hina had starred in the film

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th February 2025 2:44 pm IST
When Hina Khan got ousted from this superhit Bollywood film
Hina Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood has long been accused of favoritism and discrimination, and several stars have spoken up about the industry’s groupism. Many TV actors have openly revealed how they were sidelined, and now, Hina Khan has made a shocking revelation about losing a major Bollywood film overnight.

In a recent podcast, Hina shared that she was originally cast for Laila Majnu but was suddenly replaced. The reason? Her wheatish complexion. According to Hina, the makers were looking for a fair-skinned Kashmiri girl and eventually chose Triptii Dimri instead.

While Laila Majnu didn’t achieve much success during its original 2018 theatrical run, its re-release in August 2024 turned out to be a game-changer. With its poetic storytelling and soulful music, the film finally received the love it deserved.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary won over audiences, leaving many wondering how things might have turned out if Hina had starred in the film.

Written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by his brother Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu was a modern take on the classic tale of star-crossed lovers, beautifully set in Kashmir.

What are your thoughts on this shocking revelation? Let us know in the comments.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th February 2025 2:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button